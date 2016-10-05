3rd district rivals sound off at forum

COLUMBIA CITY – A congressional candidates forum turned into quite the debate Tuesday evening – although not between the two candidates who showed up.

Republican state Sen. Jim Banks had left by the time audience members began quibbling and then quarreling with Libertarian candidate Pepper Snyder over her responses to their questions.

“You’re not informed,” an audience member told Snyder at the Columbia City Church of the Nazarene.

“I think you and I must be speaking different languages,” another audience member said to Snyder.

Near the end of the program, Snyder stood silently at the lectern as two people in the audience argued with each other about whether the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision legalizing abortion amounts to a federal law or is only a legal interpretation.

About 35 people attended the forum, which was sponsored by the Whitley County Patriots. Tommy Schrader, a perennial Democratic candidate for the northeast Indiana seat in the U.S. House, did not make it to what was likely the only exclusively 3rd District candidates forum ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Following are portions of what Huntington resident Snyder and Banks, who lives in Columbia City, had to say about various issues:

Abortion

Banks said, “I have introduced legislation every year that would make abortion less accessible and more safe in the state of Indiana. A number of the bills that I have introduced have passed in (the General Assembly) which has led to a significant decrease in the number of abortions in our state. I’m one of the most pro-life state legislators at the Statehouse, and it’s the same approach I’ll take to Washington, D.C.”

Snyder said she is “personally pro-life” but that government intervention will not eliminate abortions.

“Government will never make abortion illegal,” she said, adding that “if abortion was illegal, Republicans would stop getting elected” and “if you make abortion illegal, women will go to jail.”

National debt

Banks said, “I’m not afraid to vote against bloated government, against excessive spending.”

Snyder said, “I agree with across-the-board spending cuts, including defense,” as well as eliminating federal funds for education.

Income taxes

Banks said a flat income tax or a “fair” tax – a federal sales tax – “would do more than anything else to create economic growth in our country, to create jobs and protect and preserve the American dream for many generations to come.”

Snyder said she “would settle for the fair tax” and “would eliminate as many taxes as we possibly can, and regulations” in an effort to spur economic growth. She said she opposes the minimum wage.

Immigration

Banks said, “We make it far too difficult for those who come here legally and make it far too simple for those who come here illegally, and that’s why I think we need to do more to protect our borders.”

Snyder said, “I believe we should make it easier to become a citizen in this nation instead of harder. … I do want to keep people out who wish harm to America. But I do not want to wall off America like communist China or the Berlin Wall.”

Religious freedom

Banks said he “has supported efforts at the Statehouse to protect the ability of individuals to live out their religion in their daily lives and will do the same in Washington, D.C., as well.”

The question put to Snyder dealt with restrictions on religious expression at public schools. She said, “I would suggest that if you do not agree with public schools, get your kids out of there” and send them to private schools or home-school them.

In response to a question about providing foreign aid to nations in the Middle East that “hate” the U.S., Snyder said, “I want to stop giving money to people who hate us and also to people who love us.”

In response to a question about climate change, Banks said, “I believe that climate change in this country is largely leftist propaganda to change the way Americans live and create more government obstruction and intrusion in our lives.”

Banks, Snyder and Schrader seek to replace third-term Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman, who ran for the GOP nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat in the May primary election.

Republicans have represented the 12-county district since 1995.

