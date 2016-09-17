Allen Democratic chief: Party support 'surging'

Allen County Democrats welcomed state and local candidates Friday night at their annual dinner, hopeful that they can change leadership at both levels.

Statewide candidates included former Gov. Evan Bayh, running for the U.S. Senate; John Gregg, running for Indiana governor; State Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz, running for re-election; and Judge Lorenzo Arredondo, running state attorney general.

“Our party is surging as people look at the issues,” said Allen County Democratic Chairman Jack Morris. “They’re seeing one person is talking about (moving) progress forward and the other is going back,” referring to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race.

Bayh said he’s focusing on “getting the economy moving, better jobs and rising wages.” He also wants to find ways to make college more affordable.

Normally, the Democrats attract about 250 to their soirée, Morris said. This year it was about 350.

“It’s the election,” said Larry Gist, president of the local chapter of the NAACP.

Morris said local unions were well represented including the IBEW, IUOE, ISTA and UAW, but that two-thirds of those who attended were individuals, not associated with unions or associations.

The dinner, held at Ceruti’s Diamond Ballroom featured the Howling Souls, a group that played mostly rhythm and blues, but opened the dinner with an a capella version of the national anthem.

There was also a silent auction. Kim Jacobs, schedule coordinator for the Arredondo campaign, had her eye on a book about women in politics and a purse, which she was able to snag after dinner.

“I would wrestle over that,” she joked.

Both Bayh and Gregg were asked if they were aware Rep. Todd Young, R-9th, who is running against Bayh for the U.S. Senate, was in town with U.S. House of Representatives speaker, Paul Ryan. The Republican fundraiser, held earlier in the day Friday, was not open to the press or public.

Admission to the Young fundraiser, which was announced last month, was to range from $500 to $17,000, depending on the level of access to Ryan and opportunities to place signs at the event.

Bayh said he knew about that event and said the press was welcome at the Democratic dinner. Tickets to the dinner cost $50.

“We’re not hiding anything,” Gregg said. “I’m about an open door and an open mind.”

jduffy@jg.net