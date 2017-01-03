Banks, Young sworn in

Jim Banks took the oath of office Tuesday as northeast Indiana's representative in the U.S. House, and Todd Young was sworn in as the state's newest U.S. senator.

"It's been a whirlwind of a day, but overall just a humbling experience to be on the floor of the House," Banks, R-3rd, said in a telephone interview.

"I'm still having several moments of just being awestruck by the experience, what I get to be a part of. I'm very grateful for the opportunity I've been given by the folks from northeast Indiana to serve them here in Washington," said the former state senator from Columbia City.

Not everything went smoothly. The news organization Roll Call reported that Banks, 37, had to change his shirt and tie after one of his three young daughters spit up on him. Members' families were allowed on the House floor for Tuesday's organizational start to the 115th Congress.

Banks did not mention his wardrobe change during his interview with The Journal Gazette, but his staff confirmed the incident.

Banks did say that he found mousetraps Monday when he went to his office in the Cannon House Office Building for the first time. He said he had not spotted any mice.

A lottery drawing left Banks among the last House members to choose an office.

"We're proud to have an office and proud to be here regardless of the mousetraps," he said Tuesday.

Banks was sworn in with the rest of the 435-member House by Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. Banks' wife, Amanda, and their daughters joined him and Ryan for a later ceremonial swearing-in where Banks used a Bible presented to him by pastors from his district when he was a state lawmaker.

Banks replaced three-term congressman Marlin Stutzman, who lost to Young in the Republican Senate primary election last May. Young, a former three-term congressman from Bloomington in southern Indiana's 9th District, succeeded retired GOP senator Dan Coats, and Republican Trey Hollingsworth of Jeffersonville took Young's seat in the House.

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., and former Republican Indiana senator Richard Lugar escorted Young to his swearing-in on the floor of the 100-member Senate. Young had been a legislative assistant on Lugar's staff in the early 2000s.

Accompanied by his wife, Jenny, and their four children, Young, 44, later repeated his oath of office with Vice President Joe Biden, who will be replaced as vice president Jan. 20 by Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

Young announced earlier Tuesday that he has been assigned to four Senate committees: Foreign Relations; Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

"These committee assignments will ensure that Hoosiers will have a key voice in the crucial debates facing our country – keeping America safe, growing our economy, and fixing the health care mess that has burdened so many Americans. I'm ready to get to work," Young said in a statement.

IPFW political scientist Michael Wolf said in an email that Young's committees "are all top-shelf committee assignments" and "will be dealing with major issues right away."

This month, the Foreign Relations Committee will consider President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of the State Department. The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee figures to be a high-profile panel as the Republican Congress and the Trump White House tries to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Wolf said the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee "should see substantial legislative action as the Trump administration is likely to push infrastructure investment and curbs to consumer protection regulations – even data security will be a hot topic for this committee."

Banks said he should know his House committee assignments by the end of next week. He said he has made it known he is interested in issues involving military veterans, national security and fiscal matters.

Banks tweeted a photo of his combat boots standing in the doorway of his office. He is a Navy Reserve officer who served in Afghanistan for eight months in 2014-15.

"If sent to Congress, I pledged to never forget our veterans. My combat boots will stay in DC office as a reminder during 115th Congress," he wrote on Twitter.

He later said that he has been contacted by veterans about displaying their combat boots in his office.

"We'll probably take them up on it," Banks said. He said he intends "to be the best advocate for our veterans in the 3rd District that they've ever had."

