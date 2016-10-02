Bayh, Young bring history of legislation to Senate race

The major-party candidates seeking an open U.S. Senate seat from Indiana are well acquainted with the workings of Capitol Hill.

Democrat Evan Bayh was a senator from 1999 through 2010, when he did not seek re-election. Republican Todd Young has represented south-central Indiana in the House since 2011.

Each has a legislative track record that Hoosier voters can consider ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Bayh, Young and Libertarian Lucy Brenton seek a six-year term to replace retiring Republican Sen. Dan Coats.

On Sept. 18, The Journal Gazette reported on how Bayh and Young had voted on significant legislation during their congressional careers. Today, we look at what happened to legislation they introduced.

According to Congress.gov, a congressional website that tracks the status of federal legislation, Bayh sponsored 114 bills during 12 years in the Senate, and Young has sponsored 47 bills during 5 years and 9 months in the House. This legislation does not include resolutions and amendments the two sponsored or legislation introduced by other lawmakers that Bayh or Young co-sponsored.

The Senate passed four of Bayh’s bills, and two won approval from the House. One was signed into law by President Bill Clinton, and the other by President Barack Obama.

The House has passed eight bills introduced by Young, but the Senate has voted on none of them. Two of those bills were versions of legislation that Young had introduced previously that were approved by the House but did not receive a vote in the Senate.

Here are Bayh’s bills passed by the Senate when he was a senator:

• The National Alzheimer’s Project Act, signed into law by Obama on Jan. 4, 2011, created the National Alzheimer’s Project at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate federal activities related to the development of treatments to prevent, halt or reverse Alzheimer’s, a neurodegenerative disease that causes progressive memory loss and dementia. The Senate approved the bill by unanimous consent on Dec. 8, 2010, and the House approved it by voice vote on Dec. 15 of that year.

•A bill to designate the federal courthouse in New Albany as the Lee H. Hamilton Federal Building and United States Courthouse was approved by the Senate by unanimous consent on May 24, 2001. Hamilton was a congressmen representing southern Indiana from 1965 through 1998.

Both the Senate and the House approved a version of Bayh’s bill introduced by Rep. Baron Hill of Seymour, and it was signed into law on Oct. 15, 2001, by President George W. Bush.

These are what are known as companion bills – similar or identical legislation introduced by members of both houses of Congress to increase the likelihood that one or the other will be considered and voted on.

Hill was uncontested in this year’s Democratic primary election for Coats’ Senate seat, but he withdrew his candidacy in July, and Democrats selected Bayh to fill the ballot vacancy. Young unseated Hill from the House in the 2010 election.

•The Protecting Seniors From Fraud Act, signed into law by Clinton on Nov. 22, 2000, authorized appropriations for fiscal years 2001 through 2005 for the National Association of TRIAD, a program that aims to reduce the criminal victimization of the elderly. The Senate approved the bill by unanimous consent on Oct. 24, 2000, and the House approved it by voice vote on Oct. 30, 2000.

•A bill that would have designated a U.S. Postal Service building in South Bend as the John Brademas Post Office was approved by the Senate by unanimous consent on Oct. 6, 2000. Brademas, who died in July, was a congressman representing the South Bend area from 1959 through 1980.

Both the House and the Senate approved a companion version of Bayh’s bill introduced by Democratic Rep. Tim ­Roemer of South Bend, and it was signed into law on Oct. 19, 2000, by Clinton.

Here are the bills introduced by Rep. Todd Young that have been passed by the House:

•The Program Management Improvement and Accountability Act would institute private-sector performance standards for federal programs and projects. The House approved the bill by a 404-11 vote on Sept. 22.

•The Social Impact Partnerships to Pay for Results Act would encourage and support public-private partnerships to improve social programs by funding programs that demonstrate measurable positive outcomes. The House approved the bill by voice vote on June 21.

•The Modernizing the Interstate Placement of Children in Foster Care Act would require states to adopt a centralized electronic system to speed the interstate placement of children in foster care, guardianship or adoptive homes. The bill would provide grants to help states develop the system. The House approved the bill by voice vote on March 22.

•The Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act would require congressional approval of any executive branch rule or regulation that has an annual economic impact of at least $100 million. The House approved the bill by a 243-165 vote on July 28, 2015.

•Young’s REINS Act of 2013 was approved by the House by a 232-183 vote on Aug. 8, 2013.

•The Save American Workers Act of 2015 would change the definition of a full-time employee eligible for employer-provided health insurance from a person who works on average at least 30 hours a week to a person who works on average at least 40 hours a week. The House approved the bill by a 252-172 vote on Jan. 8, 2015.

•Young’s Save American Workers Act of 2014 was approved by the House by a 248-179 vote on April 3, 2014.

•House Resolution 2668, which would have delayed the application of the individual and employer health insurance mandates under the Affordable Care Act, was approved by the House by a 251-174 vote on July 17, 2013.

Republicans have controlled the House in each of Young’s nearly six years there. Democrats controlled the Senate in his first four years, and Republicans have held the majority of seats since 2015.

Republicans controlled the Senate for about 61/2 years and Democrats ran it for about 51/2 years during Bayh’s career. Republicans controlled the House during his first eight years, and Democrats were in the majority in his last four years.

bfrancisco@jg.net