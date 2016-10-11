Bayh's worth estimated at $30.1 million

The wealth gap between major-party candidates for a U.S. Senate seat from Indiana is striking.

Democrat Evan Bayh filed a financial disclosure report Sunday night showing assets of between $13.8 million and $48 million and a liability of between $500,000 and $1 million for a home mortgage.

His Republican foe in the Nov. 8 election, U.S. Rep. Todd Young, listed assets of between $51,000 and $120,000 and liabilities of between $530,000 and $1.1 million, mostly for a home mortgage, on the disclosure he filed in May.

According to a calculation used by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, Bayh’s net worth is $30.1 million, and Young’s is negative $730,000.

Congress allows members and candidates to report their assets, asset income and liabilities in wide ranges. The Center for Responsive Politics estimates net worth by subtracting minimum liabilities from minimum assets and subtracting maximum liabilities from maximum assets, then averaging the two numbers.

Young, Bayh and Libertarian candidate Lucy Brenton, who has not filed a financial disclosure report, seek to replace retiring Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind.

Bayh, a member of the Senate from 1999 through 2010, reported earned income of nearly $6.2 million since the start of 2015, plus asset income of between $438,000 and $2.6 million from dividends, interest, investments and rent. The former Indiana governor also received $82,000 in honoraria for five speeches he gave and an article he wrote in 2015 and 2016.

Bayh was paid salaries of roughly $2 million by Apollo Global Management, a New York private equity firm where he is an adviser; nearly $2 million by McGuireWoods, a Richmond, Virginia, law firm where he is a partner; and $440,000 as a contributor to Fox News in New York. He received more than $1.7 million in compensation as a member of the boards of directors for Berry Plastics Group in Evansville; RLJ Lodging Trust in Bethesda, Maryland; Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati; and Marathon Petroleum Corp. in Findlay, Ohio.

Disclosure guidelines do not require Young to report his House salary, which is $174,000 a year – not enough to push his net worth into the black even if it were counted. He received bank account interest income of no more than $400 during 2015, the period his report covers.

The assets of Bayh and his wife, Susan, include bank deposits, corporate stocks, retirement plans, education savings plans and holdings in real estate investment trusts, investment funds and mutual funds.

The Bayhs’ largest assets are between $1 million and $5 million he received in rent for a Washington, D.C., property he owns; between $1 million and $5 million worth of stock in Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company based in Pembroke, Bermuda; between $1 million and $5 million worth of stock in Marathon Petroleum; and between $1 million and $5 million invested at Apollo Global Management.

Young’s largest asset is between $50,000 and $100,000 from the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys’ Retirement Fund. Young, who represents south-central Indiana’s 9th Congressional District, is a former deputy prosecutor in Orange County. His other assets are college savings plans and bank accounts.

Young’s report states that the American Israel Education Foundation paid for lodging and food he received last year during a four-day trip to Israel. The report does not disclose the value of the lodging and food.

Jay Kenworthy, communications director for Young’s campaign, said Monday in a statement, “While the average Hoosier family is struggling under the Obama-Clinton policies of the last eight years, Evan Bayh made millions working for them in Washington.”

Kenworthy called attention to an Associated Press story, published Sunday by The Journal Gazette, about Bayh’s hunt for post-Senate employment during his final year in office. Kenworthy said Bayh “spent his last year being wined and dined by lobbyists and hedge fund managers.”

Ben Ray, communications director for Bayh’s campaign, said Monday in an email: “Evan Bayh has consistently fought for middle class Hoosiers, from passing the toughest Wall Street reforms since the Great Depression, protecting Hoosiers from credit card companies and ending ‘too big to fail’ banks. Congressman Young would repeal all of that, and his efforts to smear Evan’s private sector success working with Indiana companies that employ thousands of Hoosiers, like Berry Plastics, will fall flat.”

How does Bayh’s average net worth of $30.1 million compare with that of other members of Congress? According to the Center for Responsive Politics, eight senators and 22 representatives were worth more than Bayh in 2014, the most recent year tracked by the center.

