Bush talks leadership at Omnibus Lecture

Jeb Bush said Thursday he is among the nation’s undecided voters eight weeks before the presidential election.

Asked how he plans to vote, the former Republican presidential candidate replied: “You know what? For the first time in my life, I haven’t figured that out completely yet. I got time.”

Asked whether he might support Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Bush responded, “No.”

But he also said he will not endorse Republican nominee Donald Trump, Bush’s main nemesis during the nation’s early primary elections.

A few hours before his speech at IPFW’s Omnibus Lecture Series, Bush told reporters at the school’s Helmke Library that they were feeding him the “standard fare” of questions he has heard since abandoning his presidential bid in February.

“Let’s see if we can go 1,000 percent on questions about Donald Trump, because that’s the world we’re in,” he quipped.

Later, a reporter asked Bush whether he might run for president again in 2020. Before answering, he said that someone on the airplane that carried him from Atlanta to Fort Wayne seemed to recognize him and declared, “You went to South Side High School.”

“Look, I don’t know how life’s gonna play out,” said Bush, 63. “I gave it my all, gave the best I could do. It wasn’t the right time for me. I’m disappointed I didn’t break through. … My expectation is I’ll be involved, but I have no expectation of running again.”

Bush, the former two-term governor of Florida, son of former President George H.W. Bush and brother of former President George W. Bush, spoke on “Leadership, Redefined” at Thursday’s Omnibus Lecture Series at IPFW’s Rhinehart Music Center. His audience was estimated at 1,500 people, capacity for Auer Performance Hall.

“Boy, are we starting it off with a bang this year. My phone’s been ringing off the hook this morning looking for tickets,” IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwein said at the earlier news conference.

Asked by a reporter whether Trump has redefined political leadership in an unorthodox, unconventional way, Bush said the New York real estate developer “certainly redefined how to run for president,” at least in the Republican primaries.

“That’s not necessarily a leading indicator of leadership, which requires bringing people together to find common ground, to solve problems, to stick with it, to fix the things and move on,” he said.

“Trump redefined in his own unique way how to run for president and how to garner attention and how to make it not about the ideas that we need to implement to fix things but about him. And he was extraordinarily successful in that regard,” Bush said.

He named as effective leaders Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate, and Pence’s predecessor, former Republican governor Mitch Daniels, now the president of Purdue University. Bush praised Trump for selecting Pence as the GOP vice presidential candidate.

“This was one of Donald Trump’s better decisions, to pick someone who has an even temperament, has experience in Washington (as a congressman) and has been an effective leader as governor, the CEO of a state government. … And I think he has done well as a vice presidential candidate.”

Bush sounded in campaign mode during his address, offering a laundry list of ideas for how the federal government should restore American optimism and boost the U.S. economy: by reducing income taxes and simplifying the tax code; encouraging domestic energy exploration and production; curtailing regulations on business; revamping Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, which he said have a combined $50 trillion in unfunded obligations; giving more power to state governments; and rewriting immigration laws to attract technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs from abroad.

Reaching sustained economic growth of about 4 percent “should be the highest priority,” Bush said.

But he said the country’s intensely partisan political culture is standing in the way.

“If you don’t embrace the orthodoxy of whatever (ideology) it is, you have bad motives, you’re a bad person, you might even have nefarious, worse-than-bad motives,” he said. “Well, why can’t we get back to the point where someone, in an extraordinary, diverse country, were to admit that someone may not agree with you but don’t have the bad motives.

“I’m not a big fan of Barack Obama’s. I don’t think he’s been a good president. But I don’t ascribe bad motives (to him). I believe he loves this country just like I do,” he said.

Bush said his hope is that the U.S. “becomes emergent again, that becomes young and dynamic and entrepreneurial, that will defy the imagination of the next generation of people on this planet. That’s what’s in front of us. But we have to change the political culture, and I hope that you all stay involved in the political process to make that happen.”

The Omnibus Lecture Series is supported by the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation. Upcoming speakers include New York Times writer and Fort Wayne native Charlie Savage, Nov. 10; NCAA President Mark Emmett, Feb. 7; and Dr. Bennet Omalu, who identified trauma in the brains of dead football players, April 4.

bfrancisco@jg.net