Candidates to meet at forum tonight

Two of the three people running for northeast Indiana’s seat in the U.S. House are scheduled to participate in a candidates forum tonight in Columbia City.

Republican state Sen. Jim Banks of Columbia City and Libertarian candidate Pepper Snyder of Huntington have said they plan to take part in the program, which is sponsored by the Whitley County Patriots.

The tea party group said on its Facebook page that it tried but failed to reach Democratic candidate Tommy Schrader, a Fort Wayne resident, to invite him.

The forum is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Columbia City Church of the Nazarene, 506 N. Main St.

Tonight’s program appears to be the only such event exclusively for the candidates in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Gary Snyder, Pepper Snyder’s husband, said Monday in an email that they have been trying to schedule a candidate debate “but we have met with no success. We would love to have one though.”

Spokesmen for IPFW’s Downs Center for Politics and WFWA PBS39 – the two organizations most likely to arrange and present a debate – said they know of no plans for a face-off involving the 3rd District candidates.

It looks as if this might be the first election cycle since 2004 in which there has not been a debate. Although one was scheduled that year between then GOP Rep. Mark Souder and Democratic challenger Maria Parra, it ended shortly after the start of taping when Parra left the set. She later said she “was just overwhelmed.”

Banks, Schrader and Snyder seek to replace third-term Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman, who unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for an open seat in the U.S. Senate. The heavily Republican 3rd District consists of 10 counties in northeast Indiana and parts of two others.

