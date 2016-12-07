Caucus elects Huntington car dealer to fill Banks' term

INDIANAPOLIS - Huntington businessman Andy Zay is the newest Indiana senator after winning an area caucus Tuesday night.

Zay won on the first ballot with 59 votes, and will fill the remaining two years of Jim Banks' term. He was elected to Congress and resigned his seat Nov. 9.

Senate District 17 includes parts of Grant, Whitley, Huntington and Wabash counties. Banks hailed from Columbia City.

The caucus of precinct committee men and women chose Zay over three other candidates - Marion engineer Darren Reese, Marion hospital executive Ann Vermilion and Lee Baatz.

Reese received 29 votes; Vermilion 19 and Baatz 4.

Zay, 50, owns a car dealership in Huntington and is married with five children. He has helped with other campaigns over the years but this is the first time he has put himself forth as a candidate.

He had been "running" for the vacancy for months as many assumed Banks would win the fall election. Zay had coffee with precinct committee men and women, did home visits and sent out numerous emails detailing his history and philosophies.

Zay said he wants to represent the district's families and faith institutions and will focus first on jobs.

"We always have to stay ahead of the curve," he told The Journal Gazette last month. "We have a good climate but we can't get lazy or let the budget get out of whack."

