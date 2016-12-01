Coats aides selected to join Banks' team

Two aides to retiring U.S. Sen. Dan Coats will go to work for U.S. Rep.-elect Jim Banks next year.

Banks announced today that Matt Lahr will be his chief of staff and Paul Lagemann will be his district director.

Republican Banks won election Nov. 8 to represent northeast Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District. The former state senator from Columbia City will take office in January.

He said in a statement that Coats “has been a friend and mentor to me, and I respect his approach to public service and focus on constituent services.” Banks said Lahr and Lagemann “are uniquely qualified for the roles they are taking on and are committed to serving the citizens of northeast Indiana.”

Lahr, 33, has worked in Coats’ Washington office for the past six years. He is his deputy chief of staff and communications director.

The Columbus, Indiana, native has experience in the House: He was an aide for five years to Mike Pence when Pence – now the governor and vice president-elect – represented eastern Indiana’s 6th Congressional District.

Lahr is a graduate of Indiana University and earned a master’s degree in business administration from George Mason University.

Lagemann, 49, is northeast regional director for Coats in a 22-county area. He previously spent nearly 20 years as a small-business owner and operator.

Lagemann is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Ball State University who earned a master’s degree in public management from Indiana University. He chairs the board of Fort Wayne Trails.

Coats met Wednesday with President-elect Donald Trump in New York, but it was not for a job interview.

“I didn’t come here to ask to be considered for anything,” Coats told reporters camped out in the lobby of Trump Tower. “I was invited here to just sit down and discuss a number of issues that the president will be facing.”

In remarks broadcast by C-SPAN, Coats, 73, cited his experience as a Republican member of the Senate Armed Services, Intelligence and Finance committees and as the person chosen by former President George W. Bush to steer Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito through the Senate confirmation process in 2005. Coats was not a senator at the time.

“So I shared some of my experiences in terms of what it’s like to go through the confirmation process in the Senate, what it takes to get someone from nomination to confirmation,” Coats said about his meeting with Trump.

Trump will nominate a replacement to fill the Supreme Court vacancy of Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February.

“I told him I want to assist wherever I can, but I’m not seeking a specific position,” Coats said.

Politico reported Wednesday evening that a senior Trump transition source said Coats is being considered for director of national intelligence.

bfrancisco@jg.net