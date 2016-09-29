Coats joins effort to limit Palestinian aid

Republican Sens. Dan Coats of Indiana, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Roy Blunt of Missouri announced Wednesday they have introduced legislation that would halt U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority if it continues to compensate terrorists.

“To provide American taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority so that it can treat terrorists as heroes or glorious martyrs is morally unacceptable,” Coats said in a statement.

“Our hope is that applying this budgetary pressure will end this immoral program of rewarding and encouraging terrorists.”

The Palestinian Authority, which governs Palestinian territories in Israel, is known to provide salaries and other financial benefits to people convicted of terrorist activities against Israelis.

The U.S. State Department is sending $290 million in aid to the Palestinian Authority during fiscal 2016. That’s $80 million less than in fiscal 2015, with the White House and Congress slashing assistance after a wave of terrorist attacks in Israel last year.

The Oslo Accords of 1993 called for an influx of international aid to improve economic conditions in Palestinian territories and encourage prospects for peace.

The bill introduced by the senators would require the U.S. secretary of state to certify to Congress that the Palestinian Authority has stopped paying terrorists and their families as a condition to receive U.S. aid.

The senators were joined Wednesday at a Capitol Hill news conference by the parents of Taylor Force, a former U.S. Army officer who was stabbed to death in March by a Palestinian during an attack on a group of Vanderbilt University students visiting Israel.

Graham said at the news conference that the Palestinian Authority is paying “well north of $300 million” to terrorists.

