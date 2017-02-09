Constituents making their voices heard

Also: Donnelly accepts Trump’s invitation Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana is among four moderate Democratic senators invited to have lunch today at the White House with President Donald Trump. USA Today first reported that Donnelly and Democratic Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, along with unidentified Republicans, had been invited to the meeting to discuss “judicial issues.” Donnelly’s office said he will attend and hopes to discuss his ideas for protecting U.S. jobs from outsourcing. Donnelly sent a letter to Trump last month requesting a meeting on that subject. Donnelly said Wednesday in a statement: “The people of Indiana hired me to do a job: represent everybody in our state and work hard to do what’s best for Hoosier families. That is the lens through which I view any meeting with the President, whether it was Presidents Bush or Obama or now with President Trump.”

Federal lawmakers representing northeast Indiana are sharing little of what they are hearing from their constituents.

But like their colleagues on Capitol Hill, they seem to be getting an earful.

“Hello? People Swamp Congress With Calls in Era of Trump” was the headline of a Friday story by The Associated Press that was carried by many media outlets.

“Congress deluged with phone calls,” was the headline of a Friday story by CNN.com.

Those and other media reports have described jammed phone lines at congressional offices, mostly the result of people calling to oppose President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, particularly Betsy DeVos. The Senate confirmed DeVos as secretary of education Tuesday in a 50-50 vote that was broken by Vice President Mike Pence as president of the chamber.

The office of Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., told The Journal Gazette it had received 106,459 phone calls, emails, faxes or letters from constituents this year as of Tuesday afternoon. For all of 2016, Donnelly’s office received 169,227 dispatches from constituents.

His staff declined to identify the main topics on constituents’ minds. But on Monday night, Donnelly gave a floor speech opposing DeVos’ confirmation in which he read 10 messages from constituents. He called the correspondence “just a small sampling of the letters and emails I’ve received from Hoosiers all over our state who are deeply troubled and who are opposed to Betsy DeVos.”

The office of freshman Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., declined to say how many calls and emails it has received.

“The phones have been ringing steadily on a host of issues facing the new Congress, but it’s our policy not to release numbers on calls to our office,” Jay Kenworthy, Young’s communications director, said in an email.

Asked what issues people were calling about, Kenworthy said, “Everything from the Supreme Court to individuals needing help with federal agencies.”

The office of freshman Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, said it has received 4,329 calls, emails and letters since he took office in January.

“The issue we’ve heard about the most is Obamacare,” Anna Swick, Banks’ communications director, said in an email.

Asked whether constituents who contacted Banks’ office were in favor of keeping the Affordable Care Act, repealing the health insurance law or repealing and replacing it, Swick said she did not have a breakdown, “but we have definitely heard from constituents expressing all three perspectives.”

Donnelly’s office provided numbers showing how people are communicating with him. Emails accounted for 90.5 percent of contacts, phone calls for 8.9 percent and paper mail and faxes for 0.6 percent.

Constituents also are taking to social media to express their opinions to lawmakers.

On Friday, for instance, Young wrote on his Facebook page that he supports the Trump administration’s announcement of new sanctions against Iran. The posting has generated more than 500 comments, most of them critical of Young for backing DeVos’ confirmation in a procedural vote or urging him to vote against her confirmation. He ended up voting for her.

Donnelly posted to his Facebook page a video of his Monday speech opposing DeVos. It has generated more than 1,500 comments, mostly praising or thanking Donnelly.

