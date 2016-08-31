Democrats make their pitch for state seats

Four public school educators running as Democrats for state legislative office made their case Wednesday for why they should be elected on Nov. 8.

The four appeared at a news conference at Allen County Democratic Party headquarters on Decatur Road.

Julie Dominguez is running for state Senate District 16, and the state representative candidates are Jorge Fernandez, District 50; Bob Haddad, District 81; and Kathy Zoucha, District 85.

Dominguez, who teaches Spanish and English at North Side High School said her opponent, Senate President Pro Tem David Long, R-Fort Wayne, is better funded with $300,000 in his coffers, but he is one of those legislators who has “gutted the heart and soul of our community” and “taken power away from educators,” she said.

Both she and Zoucha, a special education teacher at Kekionga Middle School, bristled when Long last year referred to Glenda Ritz, the state superintendent of public instruction and highest-ranking Democrat in the state, as a “librarian.”

That “librarian,” Zoucha said, has two master’s degrees and one is in special education.

Zoucha said not only has the child poverty rate doubled in Indiana in the past 10 years, but the state has one of the highest percentages of children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Children often take medication such as Ritalin or Adderall once they are diagnosed. The national ADHD rate is about 10 percent of students; in Indiana, it is 15 percent, Zoucha said.

Haddad, a teacher at New Tech Academy at Wayne High School, said the state has spent millions on standardized testing.

“Then at the end of the year, it doesn’t count because they lost the numbers or they screwed up,” he said.

Fernandez, a South Side High School science teacher who has taken a leave of absence, said the Republican legislators don’t feel a need to communicate with voters.

“What got me into this race was writing to my legislators and not hearing from them,” Fernandez said.

His district, which includes areas of Huntington and Waynedale, was gerrymandered, he said.

“Waynedale just got gerrymandered (to the point where) people don’t even know who their legislator is,” he said.

Dominguez, who said she has seen student poverty up close and is one of many teachers who keeps snacks on hand for students, said it was time for a change.

Jack Morris, chairman of the Allen County Democrats, said fundraising doesn’t match the power of local Republicans, but his party has made efforts to get out the vote.

The Democratic Annual Dinner will also attract party members, Morris said. The dinner – Sept. 16 at Ceruti’s – will have many statewide candidates including Ritz; gubernatorial hopeful John Gregg; U.S. Senate hopeful Evan Bayh; and attorney general hopeful Judge Lorenzo Arredondo.

“It is time for Democrats and progressives to have a choice on the ballot,” Dominguez said.

jduffy@jg.net