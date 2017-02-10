Donnelly lunches with Trump, talks jobs, Gorsuch

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., said he talked Thursday with President Donald Trump about his legislative efforts to curtail the outsourcing of American jobs.

But Trump’s main focus apparently was on building support for his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

Donnelly was among 10 senators – six Democrats and four Republicans – who had lunch at the White House with Trump. White House press secretary Sean Spicer called the meeting a “Supreme Court and legislative listening session.”

Donnelly said in a statement, “We had a productive and wide-ranging discussion on preventing the outsourcing of American jobs, addressing the opioid abuse epidemic and we also talked about Supreme Court nominee, Judge Gorsuch.”

Donnelly’s office said each senator had the opportunity to discuss an issue. Donnelly “highlighted the need to protect American jobs and his legislation that would reward companies that invest in American workers and penalize those that ship jobs to foreign countries.”

During a media briefing after the lunch meeting, Spicer did not identify legislation or issues that were discussed other than Trump’s nomination of Gorsuch.

“The president expressed his hope that these senators and their colleagues will give Judge Gorsuch a fair consideration and vote based on his qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court,” Spicer said in remarks broadcast by C-SPAN.

CNN reported that the meeting “was an attempt by Trump to smooth the way for Gorsuch’s confirmation.” Gorsuch’s confirmation requires a majority vote of the Senate, where Republicans hold a 52-48 advantage, but under current rules the GOP will need 60 votes to end debate and advance to a confirmation vote.

Spicer said other Democrats attending the session with Trump were Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Jon Tester of Montana, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Christopher Coons of Delaware and Michael Bennet of Colorado. Donnelly, Heitkamp, Tester and Manchin stand for re-election next year in states that Trump carried in the 2016 presidential election.

Donnelly’s office said Thursday afternoon that he will not make a decision on whether to vote to confirm Gorsuch until after meeting with him and reviewing his judicial record and his as-yet-unscheduled confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Republicans expect the confirmation process for Gorsuch, a federal appellate judge in Denver who was nominated by Trump on Jan. 31, to take several weeks. Some Democratic senators have indicated they might stall a vote on him, in part because Republican senators refused last year to consider then-President Barack Obama’s nominee for the court, Merrick Garland.

The Republican National Committee sent an email to media Thursday noting that Donnelly had been invited to meet with Trump.

“Will Donnelly tell President Trump he’ll honor Hoosiers and support a vote for Judge Gorsuch, or will he continue to obstruct their wishes and side with Democrat leadership and filibuster?” the email asked.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee aired TV ads during the Sunday broadcast of a men’s college basketball game between Indiana and Wisconsin universities that instructed viewers to call Donnelly and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and tell them to let Gorsuch’s nomination proceed to a Senate vote.

