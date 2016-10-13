GOP House incumbents face newcomers

House District 18 Dee Moore, North Manchester Age: 64 Family: Married with two children Politics: Democrat, first run for elected office Education: Bachelor’s degree in fine arts and art education from Purdue University Profession: Former substitute teacher; works on family farm David Wolkins, Warsaw Age: 73 Family: Married 51 years; one child, two grandkids Politics: Republican; served 28 years in Indiana House; seeking 15th term Education: Bachelor’s degree in education from Greenville College; master’s degree from St. Francis Profession: Retired teacher House district 22 Curt Nisly, Goshen Age: 44 Family: Married 22 years; four children Politics: Republican, seeking second term in Indiana House Education: No postsecondary degree Profession: Owns business working as a computer programmer Brian Smith, Leesburg Age: 28 Family: Single Politics: Democrat, first time running for office Education: Bachelor’s degree in international economics and cultural affairs from Valparaiso University Profession: Analyst at global engineering firm

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Democrat newcomers are challenging Republican incumbents in contests for area House seats.

Rep. David Wolkins, R-Warsaw, faces Dee Moore in House District 18, which covers Wabash and parts of Kosciusko, Grant and Miami counties.

Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen, faces Brian Smith in House District 22, which covers parts of Kosciusko and Elkhart counties.

The winner serves a two-year term paying $24,140 in base salary a year. After expenses and pay for holding any leadership positions, that salary ranges from $49,000 to about $71,000 for the part-time job.

Here’s a little about your choices:

House District 18

Wolkins, 73, is seeking his 15th term and promises it would be his last if he has the chance to serve. The retired teacher and small-business owner is a force on environmental topics in the Legislature.

He said after surviving cancer in his ear – he is in remission – he thinks it’s time to wrap up his public career.

One reason to return is hoping the Legislature will override a veto Gov. Mike Pence issued earlier this year on Wolkins’ bill delaying implementation of Indiana Department of Environmental Management regulations until after lawmakers have reviewed them.

Other than that, Wolkins says his agenda is basically to stop other people from doing harmful things.

“I play more defense than offense,” Wolkins says. “I fight against any type of overreach.”

He is also considering offering an increase of the interstate speed limit to 75. He was successful in moving it to 70 several years ago but said cars are safer now and people are already driving much faster.

Moore, 64, spent much of her life volunteering or working as a substitute teacher and now helps her husband harvest corn and beans on their farm.

She was raised by a mother who taught her the importance and voting, and when she saw Wolkins was unopposed “I couldn’t handle that anymore.”

If elected, Moore said she would focus on directing tax dollars to public schools – not private voucher schools. And she doesn’t want to grade schools and teachers based on student performance on one test.

Moore also wants to work for green energy, noting she believes confined animal feeding operations have harmed Indiana waterways. She supports incentives for solar energy and is also concerned about climate change.

She said civil rights should be extended to LGBT Hoosiers. Current state law allows housing, employment and public accommodations discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Wolkins opposes creating “separate classes” of people. But Moore said every person deserves human rights.

“I put up a rainbow flag and thought people would throw eggs, but people came up and praised us. It’s time,” she said.

House District 22

Smith, 28, has always had an interest in current events and public service and has volunteered on several campaigns. He said after seeing a fight over religious freedom hurt the state, “I decided we could do better in our community and deserve better representation.”

Nisly co-authored that religious freedom bill in 2015 and also voted against a “fix” pushed by legislative leaders to halt economic damage to the state.

He stands by the religious freedom bill and does not support protections for LGBT Hoosiers. Smith does – noting that some gay citizens in the district are afraid to go to human resources to seek spousal benefits due to fear they will be fired.

Smith also supports a universal pre-kindergarten program and says the state can use current reversions and tweaks to tighten the voucher program to pay for it.

As for roads, Smith thinks improvements can be made without raising taxes and talked of using the Next Generation Trust Fund from the Indiana Toll Road lease to leverage dollars.

Nisly voted against a gas tax increase for roads last session but also hasn’t specified how to pay for roads.

“I think the state should find ways to tighten our belts and not spend on other things,” he said, noting roads should be the top budget priority this year.

Smith said if Nisly doesn’t support either plan, he should come up with his own.

Nisly has served two years in the Indiana House and looks forward to a second term, saying he has learned a lot and can be even more effective for constituents.

He was raised Mennonite and didn’t vote for the first time until he was 28 but since then has worked on several campaigns and run for office himself.

Nisly helped Syracuse with an annexation issue last year and also helped create a child abuse registry, he said.

He also continues to support any bills protecting the life of the unborn and the right to bear arms. Some states have eliminated the need for carry permits or gun licenses.

“You shouldn’t have to ask permission from the government to bear arms,” Nisly said. “I hope it gains steam here.”

