Huntington, Wells legislator faces challenger

Candidates Name: Jorge Fernandez, Fort Wayne Age: 27 Family: Single Education: Bachelor’s degree in chemistry education from Taylor University Profession: Independent tutor Political experience: First time running for office Name: Rep. Dan Leonard, Huntington Age: 67 Family: Married 45 years with two children and two grandkids Education: Bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University Profession: Has owned and run furniture store since 1978 Political experience: Seeking eighth term in the Indiana House; served since 2002

INDIANAPOLIS – Longtime Rep. Dan Leonard is looking to defeat his second opponent this year in his quest for an eighth term in the Indiana House.

Leonard, 67, had a primary challenger and now faces Democrat Jorge Fernandez, 27, in the Nov. 8 election.

“I’ve been in and out of Fort Wayne and Bluffton and Huntington and all over,” Leonard said. “I don’t think there’s a problem, but you never know. It’s go go go.”

House District 50 includes all of Huntington County and portions of Wells and Allen counties. The race is for a two-year term paying $24,140 in base salary a year. After expenses and pay for holding any leadership positions, that salary ranges from $49,000 to about $71,000 for a part-time job.

Leonard is a longtime furniture store owner in Huntington and looks forward to returning to the Indiana Statehouse.

He has become a go-to person in the House Republican caucus on employment law, and he has a long-time commitment to reforming Indiana’s unemployment trust fund.

But Leonard likes helping constituents directly more than filing bills and slugging out policy fights. He has dozens of stories about people coming to him for help when they are entangled with state government – usually stopping in the furniture store with their tales of woe.

He once intervened in a child protection case that crossed state borders, and he recently got involved when a contractor for the Indiana Department of Revenue drained a Hoosiers’ bank account thinking he owed $50,000 when his actual tax bill was $43. They initially said it would take 14 to 16 weeks to give the money back, leaving the man unable to feed his family. Leonard intervened, and the man received money within days.

“Sometimes it’s a just a matter of directing people to the right agency or the right person,” he said. “I don’t always enjoy it, but it feels good to help people.”

Fernandez, from Fort Wayne, taught for five years before deciding to use his time to run for office instead. His family is conservative, and the importance of voting was instilled at a young age. In fact, he remembers accompanying his parents to the booth. He slowly started moving left in his political thinking in college.

He believes the anti-incumbent mood of the electorate works against Leonard and said constituents are saying they just want a fresh perspective.

Fernandez is staking his campaign largely on education issues.

“We need to start removing stakes from the educational environment,” he said. “It’s not helpful. Our teachers are teaching to the test and only in two subject areas. We are so focused on A-to-F grades, we use it to punish schools.”

Fernandez also thinks Republicans need to back away from divisive social issues like abortion and religious freedom legislation that could lead to discrimination. He said Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and other cities have had local human rights ordinances for years without complaint or problem.

On the education front, Leonard wants to examine where increased dollars for schools are going. He said in the last decade, the starting salary of Indiana teachers hasn’t changed despite lawmakers giving billions more in aid.

“That’s a huge amount of increase, and teachers haven’t seen it in their paychecks,” he said. “That’s where the teacher shortage comes from.”

Another big topic this year will be a long-term sustainable road-funding plan for Indiana.

Leonard supported last year’s House Republican roads plan, which included a gas tax increase. He said it’s a direct user fee that Hoosiers understand as they see roads worsen.

Fernandez said national ratings show Indiana needs major work, including access to broadband internet. But he offered no specifics on how to solve the problem.

nkelly@jg.net