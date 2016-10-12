NACS board candidates offer thoughts on top issues

A growing enrollment and what to do about it is on the minds of the five candidates vying for two seats on the Northwest Allen County Schools board.

On Nov. 8, voters will select among three candidates in the District 1 race, including the incumbent. In District 2, two new candidates face off for the job. Current board member Paul Sloffer is not seeking re-election.

Indiana school board elections are nonpartisan. NACS board members are paid $1,900 annually and serve a four-year term.

The candidates replied to a Journal Gazette email seeking their top issues. All candidates mentioned growth and paying for possible new buildings or expansions as their chief concern. The district serves more than 7,000 students.

Candidate responses have been edited for length.

District 1

Dr. Zubair Khan

Age: 41

Current occupation: Optometrist and owner of Kiddie Academy

Campaign issue: District growth

How best to address it: Khan said a 2013 residential survey showed support for a building referendum. “According to the survey, NACS is perceived as a high-performing district and parents feel they have paid a premium to be in the district. The survey concludes that 80 percent of people surveyed would allow a special referendum to use property taxes to pay for building and transportation. Based on this data, I would support a referendum to help pay for expansion or new buildings for increased student enrollment.”

Campaign issue: High-stakes testing

How best to address it: The overuse of standardized tests is opposed by parents and students and is a waste when used solely to hold schools and teachers accountable, Khan said. “What got me interested in being a part of the steering committee for the Regional Cities Initiative was the idea to retain and attract talent to our area. How can we expect to retain and bring in good teachers when the pay scale is based on test scores of children? We need to have better salary incentives for teachers at the local level, otherwise we will lose them.”

Chanda Lubbehusen

Age: 44

Current occupation: Registered nurse at Lutheran Hospital in endoscopy department

Campaign issue: District growth

How best to address it: Likely, another elementary school will be needed to ease overcrowding, but the district is in good financial position to sell bonds to build it, Lubbehusen said. “It would be in the best interest of the school district to have community meetings so that there is transparency and clarification on any building project. I think it would be good to listen to the community on building plans and the changing of school boundaries. Having input from the community is paramount to being on the same page as far as how to handle growth and getting bonds approved.”

Campaign issue: Teacher retention

How best to address it: Experienced teachers are leaving for better-paying jobs, she said. “With there being a teacher shortage, and not as many college students going into teaching, we need to find ways to address this discrepancy and keep these experienced teachers so that we can maintain continuity and a high level of education for our children.”

Kent H. Somers (incumbent)

Age: 53

Current occupation: Senior vice president and appointed actuary for Swiss Re, international reinsurance company

Campaign issue: District growth

How best to address it: Enrollment expected to exceed 8,000 by 2025-26 will likely require building expansion and possibly new construction. “Ideally, a coalition of the entire community will help us comprise a plan that allows our district to meet this growth challenge with fiscal responsibility AND continue to support the district’s academic excellence. Capital planning initiatives are one of my areas of expertise. I can add value to this long-term vision by leveraging my experiences from my professional exposures to long-term planning and budgeting.”

Campaign issue: School leadership

How best to address it: Somers would make sure elected school officials have skills to discharge their duties. The “educational” side, with teachers, administrators and staff, runs relatively smoothly, he said. “However, I have also realized over my tenure that the vast majority of my time has been spent on the business aspects of the school corporation. My professional training and nearly 30 years of private-sector business experience has been a valuable asset in helping me to provide guidance and assistance to the NACS administration in the areas of financial budgeting, long-term capital planning, debt refinancing, insurance/risk assurances, policy creation and performance-based administrator evaluations.”

District 2

Steve Bartkus

Age: 44

Current occupation: Real estate broker/auctioneer

Campaign issue: District growth

How best to address it: Bartkus is a lifelong resident of the district. “In my daily responsibilities working with sellers and buyers in the real estate industry I see the impact that Northwest Allen County Schools has on the public and where they desire to reside. It plays a major role in families’ lives determining where they send their children for schooling and sports activities. I have witnessed the growth in our community and can guarantee that it will keep growing. We will be faced with decisions on what to do about the schools and their sizes. I feel that with my past experience I can help our school board out in making the right choices for the public.”

Eric P. Ellingson

Age: 53

Current occupation: President and owner of Earth Source Inc. and Heartland Restoration Services, which provide landscape architecture, environmental science, ecological restoration

Campaign issue: District growth

How best to address it: Ellingson said he has worked with NACS leaders on growth issues. “Because of my environmental work I have a unique relationship with the development community. I am involved with most development sites long before the subdivisions are platted, which provides insights not typically found in demographic studies.” The board, he said, must consider where growth is likely to occur, at which grade levels and whether new schools or “temporary measures” will be needed. “My decision would be based upon need, cost and impact on services provided to our students.”

Campaign issue: Funding

How best to address it: Funding affects education – including character-building sports and arts programs – infrastructure maintenance, transportation and the ability to recruit and retain great teachers, Ellingson said. Improved funding will take open dialogue with teachers, staff and the community and being proactive with local leaders and legislators, he added. “I have been involved in the legislative process relating to state environmental regulations. The process is not easy and requires dedication and clear mission, but if we are not willing to take the initiative our children and community will suffer.”

rshawgo@jg.net