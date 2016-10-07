Schools chief candidates to debate at IPFW

Fort Wayne will host the only debate between the two candidates for superintendent of public instruction on Oct. 17.

Democrat Glenda Ritz and Republican Jennifer McCormick will debate each other on education issues at noon in the Classic Ballroom in the Walb Student Union, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., on the campus of IPFW.

Doors will open for the debate at 11:30 a.m. for priority seating and 11:45 a.m. for general admission.

Those interested in attending the debate either can contact one of the two campaigns for priority seating or come directly to the Classic Ballroom on Oct. 17 for general admission seating.

The moderators of the debate will be Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Claire McInerny and WFYI’s Eric Weddle.

Campaign signs and paraphernalia will not be allowed inside the hall.