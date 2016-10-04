UAW head sees Bayh, Clinton as best options

The international president of the United Auto Workers on Monday urged employees at Allen County’s General Motors plant to vote for Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Evan Bayh.

“Now, he’s not a liberal, and he’s not a conservative, but he’s a decent man who understands that people have a right to collective bargaining,” Dennis Williams told about 100 members of UAW Local 2209 at their union hall near Roanoke.

Williams recalled that state government workers had collective bargaining rights when Bayh was Indiana’s governor from 1989 through 1996. Republican governor Mitch Daniels eliminated collective bargaining in 2005.

“When (Bayh) was a United States senator, he stood with us on so many issues, and we’ve had a lot of debate over the years,” Williams said. “We have an opportunity to once again put a statesman back in the United States Senate, and believe me, brothers and sisters, we are lacking statesmen in the United States Senate.”

But a spokesman for the Senate campaign of Republican U.S. Rep. Todd Young said in an email that Hoosier workers should not count on Bayh.

Bayh, who was a senator from 1999 through 2010, faces Young and Libertarian candidate Lucy Brenton in the Nov. 8 election.

Williams said Young is part of a “trifecta” with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who each expressed opposition to the federal government’s $80 billion bailout of automakers GM and Chrysler in 2009.

Pence voted against the loan package when he was a member of the U.S. House; Bayh voted in favor of it as a senator.

Rich LeTourneau, bargaining chairman for Local 2209, said the bailout saved the Allen County GM pickup assembly plant, which employs about 4,000 hourly and salaried workers.

“Maybe we should be saying that Evan Bayh made Indiana great again,” LeTourneau said, referring to Trump’s slogan that he wants to “Make America Great Again.”

In a later interview, Williams acknowledged that UAW leaders and Bayh did not always agree when he was in the Senate. Those differences included the 2002 vote by Bayh and Congress to give “fast-track” authority to President George W. Bush so he could negotiate trade deals with other nations.

“I think that the authority he gave George Bush was wrong; we disagree,” Williams said. “But he had a 92 percent voting record with us, with the labor movement. The other 8 percent, we argued like hell on.”

Williams said the local GM plant likely would not have lasted without federal aid in 2009.

He said Young’s stated opposition to the bailout in 2010, when he was a congressional candidate, is “a track record enough.”

Asked for a response, Jay Kenworthy, communications director for Young’s campaign, said in an email that Bayh “voted to unleash a flood of outsourcing to China” and is “the last person Hoosier workers can rely on to represent their needs.”

Bayh voted in 2000 with majorities of the Senate and the House for the U.S. to normalize trade relations with China.

Williams also encouraged UAW members to support Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“People say, ‘I want change.’ So do I,” he said. “But let’s change it in the United States Senate. Let’s make advances in the United States House. Let’s have a president that at least we can talk to, and when she says something, and we talk about the issue, we know we’re going to the next step to finish what we talked about, rather than the person who throws out these barbs or these one-liners and then the next day says, ‘Well, I didn’t really mean that.’ Well, what else didn’t he mean?”

Williams said he has told Clinton that upgrading the nation’s transportation and utilities infrastructure is his priority for the UAW.

“It would put thousands of people to work,” he said. “It would rebuild our roads, our bridges, our water departments, our electrical grid in the United States. We could have high-speed rail. We could modernize the United States like never before, and guess what? When workers get a prevailing wage, they buy trucks, SUVs, they buy our vehicles that lifts up the United Auto Workers.”

Williams was also scheduled to speak to UAW locals in South Bend, Kokomo and Indianapolis on Monday.

