US Chamber backs Young for Senate

In 2011, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hired Evan Bayh for what it called a “road show” around the country. The former Democratic senator was to make speeches and media appearances in favor of business deregulation.

On Monday, the Chamber embarked on an Indiana road show to endorse Bayh’s Republican opponent for an open seat in the U.S. Senate.

It was the second time this year that the nation’s largest business advocacy group has publicly backed Rep. Todd Young, R-9th. The Chamber earlier endorsed Young in his primary election battle with Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-3rd.

The Chamber spent $1 million on advertisements to help Young in the primary, and it said Monday it plans to spend even more in an effort to boost his chances of winning the Nov. 8 general election.

Rob Engstrom, national public director for the Chamber, said at a Fort Wayne news conference that Bayh is a “career politician” with a “reflexively liberal voting record in the Senate” that included support for the Affordable Care Act, Dodd-Frank financial industry regulations and cap-and-trade restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions.

“On all the issues that matter most, those critical moments, those votes that make a big difference to our economy, he found himself consistently on the wrong side of those issues,” Engstrom said at the downtown office of STAR Financial Bank, one of three stops in the state.

Bayh’s votes aligned with Chamber’s positions on legislation 55 percent of the time during his dozen years in the Senate – what Engstrom called an F grade. Young, elected to the House in 2010, has voted in favor of Chamber’s positions 91 percent of the time.

If Bayh’s record in the Senate was so bad, The Journal Gazette asked Engstrom, why did the Chamber enlist him to promote deregulation after he had left it?

“The Chamber for 104 years has brought together a variety of different individuals on all ends of the political spectrum to provide their advice and counsel to us on a variety of different issues,” Engstrom replied.

“He did give some ­speeches. … Giving a speech is one thing; voting in the United States Senate is quite another,” Engstrom said.

Young’s campaign has called Bayh a “D.C. superlobbyist who’s bought by special interests” for his role as a partner in the Washington office of law firm ­McGuireWoods.

Although never a registered lobbyist, Bayh since 2011 has been an adviser to “clients who have a stake in Washington’s contentious public policy battles,” according to the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Since Bayh joined the firm, it has spent $26.6 million on lobbying, according to the center’s database. In the same time, the Chamber has spent $538 million, by far the largest amount of any single lobbying organization.

Young was asked Monday why he thinks it’s bad for Bayh to be a lobbyist but OK for Young to accept the endorsement and indirect financial support of the nation’s largest lobbyist.

He said that he lives, raises his family and prays in Indiana and “will bring Hoosier values” to the Senate while Bayh “has become Washington.”

Young said his House votes and the legislation he introduces are “informed by my interaction with actual Hoosiers, not Hoosiers in the abstract. So when it comes to the issues that the Chamber, both the Indiana Chamber and the U.S. Chamber, advocate for, I look at all of these issues through the lens that’s been informed by actual Hoosiers.”

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce also endorsed Young on Monday during news conferences in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Indianapolis.

Earlier in the day, the Indiana Democratic Party blasted Young for voting against legislation in 2015 to reauthorize trade adjustment assistance for American workers who lose their jobs to foreign competitors.

“Congressman Young will do anything to cozy up to Washington leaders – even if it means saying his job wasn’t to worry about job loss in Indiana, but to argue for the bad trade deals that cost Hoosiers those jobs in the first place,” Democratic Party Chairman John Zody said in a statement.

Young’s response in Fort Wayne: “I think it’s in­equitable to treat one class of unemployed Hoosiers differently than another class. In other words, if someone’s job is replaced by automation, why shouldn’t they receive the same sort of benefits that someone who happens to have unfortunately lost their job on account of competition abroad or domestic competition? So I think there needs to be parity.”

Ben Ray, communications director for the Bayh campaign, said in a text that Young “has been an unabashed advocate of free trade, no matter what that means for Hoosier workers, for years. … Trade is going to be a critical issue in this election because it lets Hoosiers see who is standing with them, and who isn’t.”

The Indiana Senate race is regarded as one of at least six close contests that will determine which political party controls the Senate next year. Republicans currently enjoy a 54-46 advantage.

“The road to the majority runs through the state of Indiana. It will be won in Indiana,” Engstrom said.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Star has reported that the Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will spend nearly $4 million in advertisements that oppose Bayh.

In addition to Bayh and Young, Libertarian Lucy Brenton is a candidate for the seat of retiring Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind.

bfrancisco@jg.net