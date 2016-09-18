Votes reveal where Bayh, Young stand on the issues

The U.S. Senate campaign of Republican Todd Young and its surrogates have repeatedly charged that Democratic foe Evan Bayh cast “the deciding vote” to pass the Affordable Care Act when he was a senator in 2009.

Bayh in fact was among 60 “deciding” votes on the federal law requiring most Americans to carry health insurance. He and 59 other senators – 57 Democrats and two independents – supported a procedural motion requiring 60 votes to halt debate and advance the bill to a final vote. Thirty-nine Republicans opposed the move, and one GOP senator abstained.

Two days later, all senators cast identical votes when only a simple majority was required to pass the legislation, and it was signed into law in 2010 by President Barack Obama. Ever since, congressional Republicans including Young, who joined the House in 2011, have been trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Bayh was a senator for 12 years, twice as long as Young has been a representative from south-central Indiana’s 9th District. Both have congressional roll-call voting records that Hoosiers can examine online at Senate.gov, House.gov, Govtrack.us, Votesmart.org and other websites.

Because the congressional careers of Bayh and Young have not overlapped, there is no head-to-head voting comparison to show when the Senate candidates agreed on specific legislation and when they differed.

But there have been some similar laws that each candidate, at separate times, cast votes on. And more often than not, their votes were the same.

Here is a sampling:

•The USA Patriot Act, which greatly expanded the government’s surveillance powers in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

Bayh voted in favor of the Patriot Act when it passed in 2001 and again when Congress reauthorized it in 2006. Young voted Yes on its reauthorization in 2011 and in 2015, when the USA Freedom Act renewed portions of the Patriot Act but prohibited the bulk collection of Americans’ phone and internet data.

•The Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001, also known as the Bush tax cuts. The legislation reduced income tax rates and revised rules on pension plans and retirement accounts:

Bayh voted against the tax cuts in 2001 and again in 2003, when they were known as the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act. Young voted for them in 2012, when they were extended as the American Taxpayer Relief Act.

•The Violence Against Women Act, which in 1994 established legal protections for women against domestic violence:

Bayh voted in favor of VAWA reauthorization in 2000. Another reauthorization passed the Senate by unanimous consent in 2005, meaning that support for the bill was so broad that no roll-call vote was taken. Young voted for reauthorization by the House in 2013.

•Surface transportation bills, which fund highway construction:

Bayh voted in favor of the legislation in 2005, and Young supported versions in 2012 and 2015, the latter of which also reauthorized the Export-Import Bank, which extends credit to foreign customers of American products.

•Reauthorization of the farm bill, which es­tab­lishes agriculture subsidies, nutrition programs including food stamps, and conservation and rural development programs:

Bayh voted in favor of reauthorizing the farm bill in 2002 and 2008, and Young did so in 2014.

•Trade bills:

Bayh voted in 2002 to give fast track authority to the president to negotiate trade deals with other nations, and Young voted in favor of legislation doing the same thing in 2015.

In an apples-and-oranges comparison, Bayh voted in favor of free trade agreements with Australia, Chile, Singapore and Peru and against deals with the Dominican Republic-Central America and Oman, and Young voted in favor of free trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama.

Following is a summary of 20 major bills that became laws when either Bayh was in the Senate or Young was in the House, and how each voted.

It is worth noting that three of the bills considered by Bayh – the financial bailout, the economic stimulus and Wall Street reform – stemmed from the deep economic recession in 2008-09.

It also should be pointed out that Young has served in Congress at a time of intensely partisan gridlock, resulting in drawn-out fights over government spending and few landmark laws.

Evan Bayh

Yes on the Graham-Leach-Bliley Act, also known as the Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999.

The legislation allowed for the consolidation of commercial banks, investment banks, securities firms and insurance companies. Senate vote: 90-8.

Yes on the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001, which established student testing and proficiency standards for schools. Senate vote: 87-10.

Yes on the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002. Senate vote: 77-23.

No on the Medicare Prescription Drug Improvement and Modernization Act of 2003, which added a prescription drug benefit under Medicare, the federal health care program for people 65 and older. Senate vote: 54-44.

Yes on the Troubled Asset Relief Program of 2008, also known as the financial bailout bill. Senate vote: 74-25.

Yes on the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, also known as the economic stimulus bill. Senate vote: 61-37.

Yes on the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2010, which contained the Matthew Shepard Act expanding hate crimes to include crimes based on a victim’s gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability. Senate vote: 68-29.

Yes on the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, which imposed new regulations on financial institutions. Senate vote: 60-39.

Yes on the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act of 2010, which allowed gays, lesbians and bisexuals to serve openly in the military. Senate vote: 65-31.

Yes on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty of 2010, a nuclear reductions agreement between the U.S. and Russia. Senate vote: 71-28.

Todd Young

Yes on the America Invents Act of 2011, which changed the U.S. patent system from favoring the inventor to favoring the first inventor to file a patent application. House vote: 304-117.

Yes on the Budget Control Act of 2011, which raised the national debt limit, provided for more than $900 billion in spending cuts over 10 years and ended up triggering $1.2 trillion in additional cuts to discretionary and military spending. House vote: 269-161.

Yes on the Disaster Relief Appropriations Act of 2013, which provided $50 billion in aid for damage caused in Atlantic Coast states by Hurricane Sandy. House vote: 241-180.

Yes on the Continuing Appropriations Act of 2013, which averted a government shutdown. House vote: 219-206.

Yes on the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, which consolidated and reauthorized federal job training programs for the first time since 1998. House vote: 415-6.

Yes on the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015, which changes the way Medicare reimburses physicians and extends the Children’s Health Insurance Program. House vote: 392-37.

No on the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, which suspended the debt limit until 2017 and relaxed spending caps set in 2011. House vote: 266-167.

Yes on the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act and gives states greater authority for school performance standards. House vote: 359-64.

No on the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2016, a $1.1 trillion spending plan. House vote: 316-113.

Yes on the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act of 2016, which aims to reduce opioid abuse and heroin use. House vote: 407-5.

