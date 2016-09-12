Marching bands

Homestead High School’s marching band was named grand champion Saturday at the On the Banks of the Wabash contest at Bluffton High School.

Homestead finished first in Class A and won caption awards for visual, music and general effect.

Carroll was second and Northrop third in Class A.

In Class B, East Noble was first and DeKalb second. DeKalb won caption awards for music and visual. East Noble won for general effect.

In Class C, Concordia was first, Norwell second, Angola third and Garrett fourth. Concordia won caption awards for music, visual and general effect.

In Class D, Adams Central was first, Whitko second, Woodlan fourth, and Eastside sixth. Whitko won a caption award for music and Adams Central won for visual.

In scholastic small, Manchester was first, New Haven second and Heritage third. Manchester won a caption award for music, Heritage won for visual and New Haven won for general effect.

In scholastic large, Snider was first, Huntington North second, Columbia City third and Wayne fourth.

Snider won caption awards for music and general effect. Columbia City won for visual.