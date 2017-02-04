Surveying work on new park structure



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Architect Aimee Shimasaki, left, with Martin Riley Architects and Engineers, takes a photo Friday of the progress on a new community building she designed for the Leo-Cedarville Town Park. The 2400-square-foot structure will have a kitchen, bathrooms and a main party/meeting room. It is expected to be completed by late summer and will replace a building that was destroyed by a fire last January.