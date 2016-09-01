September 01, 2016 1:53 PM
1 dead in Paulding County crash
One person is dead after a crash in Paulding County Wednesday night.
Philip D. Miller, 53, was going west on Township Road 48 in Paulding County around 11:55 p.m. when the truck he was driving left the road, hitting a utility pole. The truck then went back onto the road and crossed over into a cornfield where it overturned, throwing Miller, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said today.
Miller, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.