1 dead in Paulding County crash

One person is dead after a crash in Paulding County Wednesday night.

Philip D. Miller, 53, was going west on Township Road 48 in Paulding County around 11:55 p.m. when the truck he was driving left the road, hitting a utility pole. The truck then went back onto the road and crossed over into a cornfield where it overturned, throwing Miller, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said today.

Miller, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.