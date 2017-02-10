182,000 deer taken in 2016-17 Ohio season

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hunters took more than 182,000 deer throughout the 2016-17 hunting season in Ohio.

The state's Department of Natural Resources said the total number of deer checked was less than the more than 188,000 deer checked in the 2015-16 season.

The department said the goal of the state's deer management program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Deer hunting regulations during the last two seasons have been designed to allow for moderate herd growth throughout most of the state. Officials said herd growth is achieved by reducing the harvest and protecting female deer.

State officials said Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.