2 toddlers seriously injured in ATV rollover crash

Associated Press

CLEVES, Ohio -- Authorities said two toddlers have been hospitalized with serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle on which they were riding with the grandfather of one of the boys rolled over near Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a 42-year-old man had been riding an ATV with his 3-year-old grandson and the 2-year-old son of a family friend Tuesday evening in Miami Township.

Authorities said one of the boys grabbed the handlebar, causing the ATV to roll onto its side. All three were thrown.

The children have been hospitalized and are in serious condition. Authorities said none of the riders were wearing protective equipment or helmets.

An investigation is ongoing.