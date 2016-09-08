4 teens flee Ohio treatment center, fracture employee's neck

CANTON, Ohio – Authorities in northeast Ohio say an employee at a treatment center for juveniles had his neck fractured when he and a colleague were beaten as four teenagers escaped the facility.

The Repository reports the boys who fled the secured residential facility near Canton on Sunday night were caught nearby by law enforcement within a couple of hours. They're expected to face charges related to the assault and escape.

The 59-year-old assistant supervisor who suffered the neck fracture says he and his co-worker were attacked as they conducted a nighttime check of two wings of the facility.

The head of the juvenile system that oversees the center says it will review what happened and how, but no immediate changes are being made because of the incident.

------

Information from: The Repository.