Ambulance carrying shooting victim involved in crash

CINCINNATI – Authorities say an ambulance transporting a victim from a double shooting to a hospital was hit by a car and crashed into a building.

Police say they were called to the shooting around 10 p.m. Monday. Investigators say a man was shot in the foot and a woman was hit in the leg.

Authorities say the ambulance carrying the man was struck by a car and hit two parked cars before slamming into a building.

Both shooting victims were eventually taken to a hospital with injuries that officials don't consider life-threatening. It's unclear how many people were hurt in the wreck, but police say none of the crash victims were critically injured.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.