Average gas prices in Ohio up from week ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gas prices in Ohio have increased by 14 cents compared with a week ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was $2.22 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up from $2.08 a week ago and about four cents higher than the average of $2.18 reported at the same time last month.

The average price in the state matched the national average of $2.22, which was only about a penny higher than the national average reported a week ago.

The average price in Ohio on Monday was down 20 cents from the $2.42 reported a year ago.

The national average at this time last year was $2.29.

------

Online:

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com