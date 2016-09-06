Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP)
FILE - This January 2015 file booking photo released by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows Brock Turner. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
September 06, 2016 10:50 AM
Brock Turner returns to Ohio, registers as sex offender
XENIA, Ohio – A former Stanford University swimmer whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman sparked a national outcry has registered as a sex offender in Ohio, where he's living with his parents.
Brock Turner registered at the Greene County sheriff's office on Tuesday, four days after leaving a California jail after serving half his term. California jail inmates with good behavior typically serve half their sentences.
Turner registered under his family's address in Sugarcreek Township, where about a dozen people had protested Friday as police watched.
The 21-year-old must register as a sex offender for life. He faces three years of supervised probation.
He was convicted of assaulting the young woman near a trash bin after they drank heavily at a fraternity party in January 2015. Turner plans to appeal.