Cedar Point's Mean Streak wooden coaster done after 25 years

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Guests at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park have taken their final rides on what was once the world's tallest and fastest wooden roller coaster.

Cedar Point is shutting down the Mean Streak after 25 years to make room for other development in that area. Officials haven't said what will replace it.

The Sandusky Register reports about 1,000 people were on hand for the coaster's final tribute Friday.

Among those getting in one more trip was Henry Sievers, a fan who had ridden the Mean Streak more than 16,000 times. He says it was a great night.

The final rides were followed by a memorial of sorts as fans bid the coaster farewell.

Cedar Point says more than 26 million people rode the 161-foot coaster, which opened in 1991.

