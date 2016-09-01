Cincinnati-area authorities say spike in overdoses continues

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati-area authorities say a spike in overdoses continues as investigators try to determine what drug is causing the increase and identify its source.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Cincinnati police and emergency crews responded to 39 overdoses from Monday through 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police and the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition estimate that brings the total number of overdoses since the spike began Aug. 19 to an estimated 270.

Investigators believe heroin involved in some of the overdoses was mixed with another drug such as a powerful painkiller or animal tranquilizer. Officials have said previously that it's likely that not all the overdoses involve heroin.

Officials in Union Township in Clermont County, east of Cincinnati, reported six overdoses Monday. That compares with a typical day of no overdoses or one.

