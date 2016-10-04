Clemency hearing set for inmate with January execution date

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state has scheduled a clemency hearing for the first inmate scheduled for execution under a new process for putting condemned prisoners to death.

Convicted killer Ronald Phillips is set to die Jan. 12 for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.

The state prisons agency on Tuesday scheduled a Dec. 1 hearing where Phillips' attorneys can ask the Ohio Parole Board for mercy. Gov. John Kasich will have the final decision.

Ohio's prisons agency said Monday it plans to carry out at least three executions next year with a three-drug combination of drugs similar to a method it used several years ago.

In 2013 the parole board voted unanimously against clemency, saying Phillips' crime was "among the worst of the worst."