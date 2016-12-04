Congress approves funding for Ohio-made military vehicles

LIMA, Ohio – Congress has OK'd $1.2 billion in funding for two military vehicles produced in northwestern Ohio.

The money approved this week will go toward production of the Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle.

Both are made at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima.

Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman calls it good news for workers at the plant.

Just three years ago that plant was on shaky footing amid numerous threats to its federal funding.

But millions have been spent on recent upgrades at the plant to get it ready to make next-generation tanks now in development.

------

This story has been corrected to show that Portman is a Republican, not a Democrat.