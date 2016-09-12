Democratic special primary to be held in Ohio US House race

HAMILTON, Ohio – A former congressional staffer is set to be formally nominated without opposition as the Democratic challenger against recently elected Republican U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson in former House Speaker John Boehner's home district.

But Steve Fought still has to go through a primary election Tuesday to officially replace former Democratic Party congressional candidate Corey Foister.

Foister abruptly withdrew from the race. State laws required the special primary.

Fought will become the nominee when the first certified voter casts his or her ballot for the Mercer County native.

Davidson won a June 7 special election to complete Boehner's term with 77 percent of the vote and will seek a full term in November in the GOP-dominated, six-county 8th District.