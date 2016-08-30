Ex-professor pleads guilty in child pornography case

CINCINNATI – A former University of Cincinnati professor has admitted to trading child pornography over the internet.

Fifty-nine-year-old Holt Parker pleaded guilty Monday to possession of child pornography and says he's ready to take responsibility for the crime. He also admitted to intentionally damaging a thumb drive that contained child pornography when he realized agents were entering his home during a raid in March.

Court documents indicate that Parker told investigators he traded child pornography nearly every day over the last several years.

Parker was suspended from his position as a Classics professor and barred from university property after he was charged. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports he later resigned.

Parker could face three to eight years behind bars and would be required to register as a sex offender under a plea agreement.