FBI searches sheriff's office, won't explain why

Associated Press

LIMA, Ohio -- FBI agents have searched a northwest Ohio sheriff's office but aren't disclosing what they were looking at or why.

FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson said agents conducted an investigation in Allen County, Ohio, on Wednesday but she can't yet share details. She said no one was arrested.

The Lima News (http://bit.ly/2cb7NXZ ) reported Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish wasn't at his office Thursday and didn't return calls seeking comment.

Lima attorney Michael Rumer said he is representing Crish but can't comment further.

Staff Lt. Matt Treglia is second in command in Crish's absence. Treglia said he can't comment on the FBI investigation or Crish's whereabouts but assures residents that officers are maintaining business as usual at the office.

Crish became sheriff in 2009. The Republican is unopposed for re-election this November.