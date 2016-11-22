Field search yields no new evidence in Ohio student slaying

WAUSEON, Ohio – A new search near the Ohio cornfield where a slain University of Toledo student was found has turned up no more evidence.

Investigators walked Monday near the area in rural Fulton County where 20-year-old Sierah Joughin was found July 22. An FBI spokeswoman says investigators were checking fields while the crops are down to make sure no evidence was missed.

Joughin's body was found three days after she was last seen bicycling near her home 20 miles west of Toledo.

The suspect, 57-year-old James Worley, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the potential death penalty case.

Worley's attorney tells The Blade newspaper that Monday's search is just part of a thorough investigation.

Worley was convicted in the 1990 abduction of a woman biking near Toledo.