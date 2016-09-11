Former state official forms coalition for elderly Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former state official will lead a coalition of Ohio seniors and their families to identify and solve problems facing the population.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Barbara Riley, the former director of the Ohio Department of Aging, recently announced the formation of the Ohio Aging Advocacy Coalition.

Experts say Ohio has the sixth largest older population in the country. The population is expected to expand and by 2050, there will be only three potential family caregivers for every senior, compared with nearly seven now.

With Ohio already spending 36 percent of its Medicaid budget on long-term services and support for seniors, Riley says projected growth could add "unsustainable budget pressures"

She says the group aims to help give seniors access to affordable, quality care.