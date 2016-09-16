High school senior dies in fire

Associated Press

DELAWARE, Ohio -- Authorities say a high school senior has died after her central Ohio home caught fire.

Delaware Hayes High School Principal Ric Stranges said 17-year-old student Aaliyah Wilson was killed early Thursday when her suburban Columbus home burst into flames.

Fire officials said the flames quickly spread throughout the two-story home. Wilson was found on the second floor. WSYX-TV reported her father escaped and wasn't hurt.

The state fire marshal's office, city police and local fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

The Columbus Dispatch reported flowers, cards and chalk messages were left in a parking spot reserved for Wilson outside her school. A second memorial lined the hood of a car near the charred home.