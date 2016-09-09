Highway Patrol stops cocaine valued at $500,000

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said today they found a hidden compartment containing six kilos of cocaine in a vehicle they had stopped Thursday.

Troopers stopped a car with Illinois registration at 11:05 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike near Toledo, the highway patrol said in a statement. It said criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

During a search, the cocaine valued at $503,395 was found in the rear cargo area's floorboard, the statement said.

It said driver Adell L. Harris, 32, of Buffalo, New York, and passenger Kenneth R. Ware, 33, of Charlotte, North Carolina, were held in the Wood County Justice Center on charges of possession of cocaine and drug trafficking. If convicted, each could face up to 21 years in prison and a fine of up to $45,000.