Highway Patrol trooper dies in crash

A veteran Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has died after he was struck along an interstate highway in the Cleveland area on Thursday.

Trooper Kenneth Velez, 48, was outside his patrol car about 12:45 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lakewood when a car swerved toward the berm to avoid another vehicle and struck him, the highway patrol in Cleveland said in a statement.

Joshua Gaspar, 37, of Columbia Station was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, the statement said.

"This is a tragedy for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety," said Col. Paul Pride, patrol superintendent. "Our prayers go out to the Velez family during this difficult time."