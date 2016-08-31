August 31, 2016 10:46 AM
Hillary Clinton heads to Cleveland for Labor Day event
Associated Press
CLEVELAND – Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine will bring their campaign to Cleveland on Labor Day.
Clinton's campaign confirmed in a statement released Tuesday night that the Democratic presidential and vice presidential candidates will attend the 11th Congressional District picnic and parade in Luke Easter Park in Cleveland. The annual Labor Day event was started by the late Democratic Congressman Louis Stokes decades ago.
Campaign officials say additional details of the visit will be released later.