Hunters harvest nearly 67,000 deer during Ohio gun season

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The state says hunters harvested nearly 67,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

That total from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 is about 6,600 fewer deer than were checked during the comparable period last year. The state has two more days of deer-gun season, on Dec. 17 and 18.

Ohio's Division of Wildlife said the goal of the state's approach to deer management is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities and minimizes conflicts with landowners and motorists.

The muzzleloader season is scheduled from Jan. 7 to 10. Archery season remains open through Feb. 5.