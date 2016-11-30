Juror responses raise bias questions in Ohio police shooting

CINCINNATI – Newly released documents are raising questions about the jury selection in the case of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing a black motorist during a traffic stop.

A judge this week authorized the release Tuesday of juror questionnaires in Ray Tensing's case. Their names and other identifying information were blacked out.

Tensing is charged with killing Sam DuBose in July 2015.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports four jurors agreed some races and/or ethnic groups tend to be more violent than others.

One juror stated he's related to a police officer. He said police "are the good guys" and "should be given the benefit of the doubt."

The jury of 10 whites and two blacks failed to reach a verdict. Tensing's retrial is planned next year.

