New public records appeals process to begin in Ohio

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new and inexpensive appeals process for Ohioans denied public records by government at local and state levels begins later this month.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2cigmE9 ) reported that the Ohio Court of Claims will start accepting complaints on Sept. 28 through a website.

Under the law, complaints will be sent to a mediator who will work with citizens and government officials to reach a resolution. If no agreement is reached, a special master will rule whether it was legally correct for the government to deny the request or if it broke the law and must hand over the records.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Auditor Dave Yost have stopped their offices' respective complaint programs because of the new program.