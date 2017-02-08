Officials: 1 hospitalized after Ohio home explosion

AKRON, Ohio – Officials say a house has exploded in Akron.

Police say the explosion happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The resulting fire was extinguished by the Akron Fire Department around 10 p.m. Gas and electric feeds were shut off to the home.

Officials say one man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

The house was completely destroyed. Crews evacuated nearby homes as a precaution. Fire officials say the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak.