December 26, 2016 9:59 AM
Officials: 9 people injured in Ohio collision
Associated Press
WOOSTER, Ohio – Officials say nine people were hospitalized following a collision between two vehicles in northeast Ohio on Christmas Day.
Two cars crashed at the intersection of state Route 302 and Bates Road in Wooster around 4:05 p.m. Sunday according to the Department of Public Safety Wooster Communications Center.
A total of nine people were injured in the accident. They were transported to Wooster Community Hospital.
Police have not released details regarding the victims' conditions or how the collision occurred.