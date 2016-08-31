Ohio Health officials: Contagious diarrheal disease cases grow

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Public health officials say a contagious diarrheal disease continues to grow in central Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports health officials say 423 cases of diagnosed cryptosporidiosis were reported as of Monday. Columbus Public Health Spokesman Jose Rodriguez says the number of cases of the disease caused by a parasite increased nearly 70 percent in a few days.

The outbreak in Franklin and Delaware counties is being linked to recreational water facilities and possibly poor home hygiene.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cryptosporidiosis is most commonly spread through water. It also can be transferred through human-to-human contact in homes, schools and daycare centers.

Symptoms include stomach pains, watery diarrhea and vomiting.

The Ohio Department of Health says the entire state typically logs about 400 cases a year.