Ohio State students offer support after car-and-knife attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State University students are continuing to offer messages of support following an attack on campus that injured nearly a dozen people.

All four panels of a two-sided board in the student union were filled with messages Wednesday, two days after 11 people were hurt in a car-and-knife attack carried out by OSU student Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

Writers using markers have contributed Bible verses, famous quotations and well-wishes to both the victims and police.

A number of students stopped by Wednesday to check out the board. Around them, a tour guide led prospective students and their parents out into the drizzling morning.

Artan was fatally shot Monday morning by a police officer shortly after the attack began.

Columbus police planned an update on the investigation later Wednesday.