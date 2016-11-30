Student Ashley Greivenkamp signs a community message board at The Ohio State University student union Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, following an attack at on campus the previous day, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
FILE - This August 2016 file photo provided by TheLantern.com shows Abdul Razak Ali Artan in Columbus, Ohio. (Kevin Stankiewicz/TheLantern.com via AP, File)
Students attend a vigil following an attack at the Ohio State University campus the previous day, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
November 30, 2016 11:36 AM
Ohio State students offer support after car-and-knife attack
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State University students are continuing to offer messages of support following an attack on campus that injured nearly a dozen people.
All four panels of a two-sided board in the student union were filled with messages Wednesday, two days after 11 people were hurt in a car-and-knife attack carried out by OSU student Abdul Razak Ali Artan.
Writers using markers have contributed Bible verses, famous quotations and well-wishes to both the victims and police.
A number of students stopped by Wednesday to check out the board. Around them, a tour guide led prospective students and their parents out into the drizzling morning.
Artan was fatally shot Monday morning by a police officer shortly after the attack began.
Columbus police planned an update on the investigation later Wednesday.