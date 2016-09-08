Ohio Statehouse, air base plan Sept. 11 memorial events

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The board that oversees the Ohio Statehouse will mark the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by again installing 2,977 U.S. flags on the Statehouse lawn.

The panel says the flags being installed Thursday evening represent the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. Those sites are reflected in the layout of the flags. From above, the exhibit is designed to look like the twin towers, with a space shaped like the Pentagon and a strip representing the Pennsylvania field where Flight 93 went down. The flags will remain through Monday.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in southwest Ohio plans a memorial event, too. Staff, contractors and their relatives will participate Friday in a "Run for the Fallen."